This hack to cut perfect cake slices is a hit. Over 5 million views and counting

The internet loves a good hack that saves them time or effort or both. Recently, a video about how to seal a cereal box went all kinds of viral for its simple yet unique technique. Now, another hack is going all sorts of viral. This one involves most people’s favourite sweet treat - a cake.

The video shows a woman using a pair of tongs to cut the cake. This method allows every cake slice to retain its layers and cuts even pieces. If you spend a lot of time on the Internet, chances are you’ve already seen this hack, but this video shared on TikTok has made it go viral all over again. Take a look:

Since being shared on March 22, the video has collected over 5.6 million views - and counting. It has also collected over 2.5 lakh likes and thousands of comments.

“Equal portions for everyone,” writes a TikTok user. “I’ve seen this before,” says another. “Genius, will use this one,” comments a third who clearly found a new idea to try. “The cake looks so good,” adds a fourth. It really does. “So my life was a lie, that was the right use for this tool,” comments yet another.

Earlier this month, a fruit hack video on TikTok also won a ton of reactions - both appreciative and shocked. The video shows how soaking fresh strawberries in salt water forces bugs inside to crawl out.

What’s a recent hack you’ve found and swear by?