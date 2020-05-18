Sections
This happy kid who just found out his ‘superpower’ is making the Internet a happy place. Watch

Updated: May 18, 2020 10:42 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This little boy got a taste of the power of moving things with his mind. (Reddit)

Having superpowers is something every child dreams of. Whether it’s superhero comics or the magical world of Hogwarts, the desire to possess similar powers fuels children’s imagination. But, not always does one get bit by a radio-active spider or simply receive a letter from an owl to join a wizarding school. However, they can surely feel that sense of magic with the help of a little improvisation from adults. Case in point, this little boy who got a taste of the power of moving things with his mind.

Posted on Reddit, a clip of a little boy playing was posted on the subreddit ‘Humans being bros’. The clip starts with the kid spinning around on the ground and then motioning at the leaves of a tree. The jubilant kid runs around with utmost happiness after probably discovering his hidden powers of moving leaves on a tree. However, a few seconds into the clip the actual reason behind the boy’s ‘superpowers’ are revealed. A man can be seen sitting on a swing attached to the tree and as the boy motions towards the leaves he shakes the swing that results in the movement of the leaves.

But all these logical explanations are for muggles. We do believe the little boy got his Hogwarts letter and is just practising his ’Locomotion Charm’ or is maybe joining Professor Xavier’s squad with his telekinesis abilities.

Check out the video:



Giving a little boy super powers from r/HumansBeingBros

Posted a few hours ago, the clip has garnered almost 10,000 upvotes and tons of encouraging comments from netizens. The pure joy felt by the boy is making netizens smile too.

“Yer a wizard ‘arry,” comments a Redditor quoting the famous scene where Rubeus Hagrid informs Harry of his unusual lineage. “His happiness just made my day,” writes another.

“Kudos to the person fuelling this little one’s dream land,” congratulates a third.

What do you think of this little one’s superpowers?

