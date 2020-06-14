This hilarious Twitter thread is all about sculptures ‘fighting back’. Seen it yet?

The words sculptures “fighting back” may remind many of a certain episode called ‘Blink’ from the show Doctor Who. If you’re unaware, the episode is all about weeping angel status which can kill one if they blink. However, fear not, this thread on Twitter is not scary. On the contrary, it’s rather funny and chances are it will leave you laughing out loud.

The thread is shared by Twitter user Mark Leneve with the caption “Good grief! They’re fighting back!”. The pictures are of people who posed with statues not in the usual ways but showcasing animated actions. And the results are nothing short of rib-tickling.

Take a look:

Leneve’s tweet inspired others to drop their creative images too and there’s a chance that the replies will also spark a fresh wave of laughter in you:

People also shared tons of comments on the post. Some thanked Leneve for the pictures, others wrote that it made them laugh hard.

“That made me laugh so much that I’ve bookmarked it for when I next need one,” wrote a Twitter user. “There’s only so much a statue can take. Do you think they have a heart of stone?” joked another. “It was only a matter of time, they can only take so much,” wrote another expressing the same notion.

And, then there were some who were reminded of the Doctor Who episode:

“I love how creative people can be. God knows we need it right now,” wrote a Twitter user and we can’t say we don’t agree.

What do you think if the Twitter thread?