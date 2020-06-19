This hooman is wearing his cat on a cap. Watch to find out why

The image shows Luna, the feline perched on her hooman’s capped head while he sits in front of the TV playing video games. (Reddit/@MassiveGeniusss)

Renowned humorist and beloved fantasy writer, Terry Pratchett once said, “In ancient times cats were worshipped as gods; they have not forgotten this”. A remembrance of this godlike status may explain Luna’s, the kitty who is sitting atop her hooman’s head because she wants attention, actions.

Posted to Reddit, the almost three-minute-long video has been captioned, “This is Luna. She doesn’t like when you play video games because she gets jealous of all the attention the TV is receiving. So she sits on your head, like a total jerk”.

The recording shows the feline perched on her hooman’s capped head while he sits in front of the TV playing video games. To have its presence noticed, the cat moves its body around but not so much so that it topples. It does this for a minute or so into the clip. However, realising that it cannot compete with the television or maybe assuming that her hooman is naïve for choosing the electronic device over her furry body, the kitty takes a leave. The film ends with Luna climbing down her hooman’s body in a catculated manner.

Since being shared on June 19, the post has accumulated over 6,100 upvotes and almost 150 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “My cat tries to take my mouse when I’m playing World of Warcraft”. To which the original poster responded with, “Haha, well, that’s kinda what she is supposed to do if you think about it”.

Another individual wrote, “Hey, she fits, she sits. I see no problem here”. “Grand Theft Gato,” read one comment. A different Reddit user proclaimed, “Marge Simpson”.

What are your thoughts on Luna, the cat and the not-so-comfortable positions she is putting herself in for some extra attention?

