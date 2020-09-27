This Image of Gimli from The Lord of the Rings is special. Zoom in to know why

If you are someone who absolutely loves The Lord of the Rings series, then the name Gimli has probably already piqued your interest. In case you’re not or are unaware about the existence of the movies, then allow us to explain. It’s an epic fantasy adventure film trilogy and one of its pivotal characters is Gimli, a well-respected dwarf warrior. Now, a picture of the character is creating a buzz among people as it has a surprise for all. However to know what it is, you will have to zoom in the image.

What happens when you zoom in? See for yourself:

The zoomed picture reveals that the image is actually made of several screenshots from the films. As the caption explained, it’s precisely made out of 10,000 screenshots. And, if you’re wondering about the words “That still counts as one” written on the image, it is a famous dialogue said by Gimli during a battle scene in one of the films.

The original poster, in the comments section, further described that they took over 40,000 screenshots of the movies and used a computer tool to create the final result.

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 25,000 upvotes and tons of reactions.

“At first I was like… ‘What is this low resolution pic’. Then it was like, ‘This is very cool’,” wrote a Redditor. “One picture to rule them all,” expressed another giving a twist to a famous dialogue from the films. “It is beautiful,” said a third. “That still only counts as one! Wow what a commitment to the joke man, huge respect!” commented a fourth.

