This ingenious fly-catching method involves placing a chameleon on a stick. Watch

It is that time of the year again when the temperature is just perfect for our not-so-friendly little flies to come out of hiding. These tiny creatures do a whole lot for our ecosystem. However, that doesn’t mean that people enjoy hosting these unannounced guests in their homes. This particular person got so annoyed at the intrusion that they came up with an out-of-the-box idea to get rid of the flies in their house.

This almost 20-second-long video has been around the Internet since 2019 but has suddenly regained popularity after being shared on Twitter.

The recording showcases a chameleon sitting on a wooden stick. The stick seems to be held by the cameraperson who is walking whilst recording. The individual, who isn’t visible in the frame, moves the stick with the reptile still on it towards a source of light. This is where most of the flies are. A few zap around for a couple of seconds before the chameleon does its magic and catches one with its tongue. Now, this is a sight to behold.

Since being shared by a Twitter account named, ‘Buitengebieden’ on May 28, the clip has been watched more than 1.2 lakh times. Additionally, the tweet has over 3,200 likes and nearly 800 retweets.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “This makes me think of the sort of animal-powered ‘appliances’ used on The Flintstones”. While another individual wrote, “I finally have something to put on my Christmas list”.

“Best flyswatter ever,” read one comment on the thread.

What are your thoughts on this eco-friendly mosquito catcher? Want one or are you going to stick to your classic anti mosquito racquet?

