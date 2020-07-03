This is a vending machine that dispenses golgappa. ‘Pani Puri ATM,’ say people

If you’re someone whose mouth waters just at the mere thought of Pani Puri, then this is a day to rejoice as someone came out with a machine which dispenses the crunchy balls of deliciousness. Even if your taste buds don’t dance at the mention of Pani Puri, this is a worthy watch as the technological wonder may leave you impressed.

Shared on Twitter by many, the video shows a man demonstrating the working of the machine. The video begins with him pressing a start button and ends with the man munching on a golgappa dispensed from the machine.

“Excellent, contactless and hygienic Pani Puri machine that works like an ATM. The buttons can be easily santised. This will surely be a hit,” wrote a Twitter user and shared the video:

Most people were absolutely excited to see the existence of such a machine. Expectedly, they didn’t hold back while expressing their thrill.

“Amazing. Seriously innovative,” wrote a Twitter user. “Free wali papdi milti hai isme,” tweeted another mentioning a popular Pani Puri related joke. Expressing the same, another wrote, “Does it give extra pani and sukhi papdi.”

“Yeh sure super hit hoga during lockdown,” tweeted a fourth. There were several who wrote that it is a “Pani Puri ATM machine.”

What do you think of this machine?