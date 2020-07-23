Sections
This is how a hungry baby rhino lets his keeper know he needs food. Video is beyond adorable

People couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable video of the baby rhino.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 15:06 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows baby rhino named Apollo. (Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)

In today’s edition of videos that will make you smile, we present you with the antics of Apollo, a baby rhino. There’s a chance that his adorableness will simply make you happy.

Shared on Sheldrick Wildlife’s official Twitter account, the video is cute and more. It shows how Apollo squeaks loudly when he’s hungry or if his keeper gets out of his sight.

“Sound on! #DidYouKnow black rhinos are vocal animals? Baby black #rhino Apollo bleats for his bottle & squeaks loudly when a Keeper pops out of sight for a moment. Then, when it’s time for bed, his deep breathing joins the chorus of other nocturnal sounds,” shared with this caption, the video is heartening to watch.

And, as suggested in the caption, do turn on the volume:



Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 30,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. With over 4,200 likes and close to 1,100 retweets, the post has also prompted people to drop all sorts of comments.

“He is so cute and sooo spoilt by the keepers,” wrote a Twitter user. “Precious angel,” expressed another. “He is so cute,” commented a third and many agreed. “He’s so little here! I love that baby!” tweeted a fourth.

As for this individual, they wrote how they can hear to this video all day long. Another Twitter user commented, “Apollo is the cutest thing in all the Internet!”

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Baby hedgehog’s dinnertime clip is making netizens gush. Watch

