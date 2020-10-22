Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘This is Iceland’: PM Katrin Jakobsdottir’s reaction to earthquake during live interview goes viral

‘This is Iceland’: PM Katrin Jakobsdottir’s reaction to earthquake during live interview goes viral

Katrin Jakobsdottir’s reaction to the incident has collected several reactions.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 22:36 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shocked at first, Katrin Jakobsdottir, after a few moments, smiled and continued answering the question. (Twitter/@katrinjak)

Iceland Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir’s reaction to an earthquake during a live interview has gone viral all over the Internet. Jakobsdottir was mid-sentence when she realised there was an earthquake. A video showing her surprised yet casual response to the quake has collected several reactions on social media.

Jakobsdottir was speaking to Washington Post Live about the effect of coronavirus on the country’s tourism when the earthquake caused her house to shake.

“Oh my god, there’s an earthquake,” she said surprised. “Well, this is Iceland,” she added moments later with a smile and continued answering the question.

Watch the video below:



According to reports, an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hit southwest Iceland on Tuesday and shook up buildings in Reykjavik. Iceland is among the most seismically active countries in the world.

Here’s what Jakobsdottir tweeted:

Jakobsdottir’s reaction to the incident has collected several reactions.

Earlier, a similar video of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern remaining calm when an earthquake struck during a live television interview went viral.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Oct 22, 2020 22:48 IST
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Oct 22, 2020 23:35 IST
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Oct 22, 2020 22:04 IST
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Oct 22, 2020 23:36 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14 day 19: Jaan-Nikki fight and cry, Nishant is first captain
Oct 23, 2020 00:03 IST
Palghar public prosecutor dies succumbs to Covid
Oct 23, 2020 00:02 IST
₹2.30 crore collected in fines for not wearing mask in Mumbai: BMC data
Oct 23, 2020 00:02 IST
A month on, deadlock over FYJC admissions continues in Maharashtra
Oct 23, 2020 00:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.