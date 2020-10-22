‘This is Iceland’: PM Katrin Jakobsdottir’s reaction to earthquake during live interview goes viral

Shocked at first, Katrin Jakobsdottir, after a few moments, smiled and continued answering the question. (Twitter/@katrinjak)

Iceland Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir’s reaction to an earthquake during a live interview has gone viral all over the Internet. Jakobsdottir was mid-sentence when she realised there was an earthquake. A video showing her surprised yet casual response to the quake has collected several reactions on social media.

Jakobsdottir was speaking to Washington Post Live about the effect of coronavirus on the country’s tourism when the earthquake caused her house to shake.

“Oh my god, there’s an earthquake,” she said surprised. “Well, this is Iceland,” she added moments later with a smile and continued answering the question.

Watch the video below:

According to reports, an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hit southwest Iceland on Tuesday and shook up buildings in Reykjavik. Iceland is among the most seismically active countries in the world.

Here’s what Jakobsdottir tweeted:

Jakobsdottir’s reaction to the incident has collected several reactions.

Earlier, a similar video of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern remaining calm when an earthquake struck during a live television interview went viral.