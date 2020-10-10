Sections
This is probably the cutest 'stick figure' you'll see. Video gets over 1.1 million likes

This is probably the cutest ‘stick figure’ you’ll see. Video gets over 1.1 million likes

“Quite possibly the best stick figure I’ve ever seen,” mentions the caption shared with the video.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 08:42 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a child wearing a stick figure costume. (Instagram/@greyandmama)

Halloween is just a around the corner. Expectedly, social media is already abuzz with people showing off their various costumes for the special day. Amid this, a video showing a kid wearing a stick figure costume has gone all kinds of viral. To say that the kid looks absolutely cute in the clip is an understatement.

The video was shared on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 1.1 million likes and the numbers are only increasing.

“Quite possibly the best stick figure I’ve ever seen,” mentions the caption shared with the video. And, chances are it’s probably the most adorable one you’ll see too.

 



Since being shared, the clip has also gathered more than a million likes. People have also showered all sorts of comments on the post. Most couldn’t stop commenting about how cute the kid looks.

“I can’t decide which one is funnier, the sight of a cute stick figure or your laugh,” expressed an Instagram user. “He’s glowing as his cuteness is giving us light in 2020,” said another. “This is so amazing,” wrote a third. “Coolest costume ever,” commented a fourth.

There were many who wrote “adorable” or “cute” while expressing their reactions.

What do you think of the video?

