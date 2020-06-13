This jealous cat wants to be cuddled and is letting its mum know so. Watch

If you’re an embrace enthusiast, then you understand the importance and benefits of a good cuddle. You may even like these sweet gestures of physical affection so much that you sometimes go as far as demanding them from your loved ones. Well, if you’re a hug hogger, then here is a feline who may be your spirit animal.

This video was posted from an account dedicated to Cici, a cat on TikTok. Shared on May 27, the clip has been captioned, “When you can’t keep calm because you’re so jealous,” from the kitty’s perspective.

The recording shows Cici and her mom sitting on a couch. The pet parent is holding a black-furred feline in her arms whilst Cici sits facing the duo. The cat seems noticeably angry at the current positioning of the pets and hooman on the sofa. It meows loudly at her mother to embrace her rather than the kitty in her arms.

Wow, we love how Cici is confidently expressing itself and demanding the affection it truly deserves. Check out the dialogue between the cat and her hooman below.

Since being shared, the clip has been watched over 2.4 million times. Additionally, the post currently has over 2.5 lakh likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the assertive cat. One person said, “She is like mommy pay attention to me”. While another individual wrote, “The cat’s like that’s my mom not yours,” also trying to guess Cici’s perspective.

“It even made mad eyes,” declared one TikToker. Yes, we saw that. Honestly, we’d think twice before doing anything that would make Cici give us mad eyes.

What are your thoughts on this jealous cat, Cici?

Also Read | This feline may not speak hooman but it will clearly tell you when it needs snacks. Watch