This kitten has been named Potter for the perfect reason. He's magical

This kitten has been named Potter for the perfect reason. He’s magical

“Yer a meow-zard, Hairy Paw-ter!” posted a Reddit user.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 01:02 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Can you tell looking at this picture why he’s been named Potter? (Reddit/smolsmil)

Are you a fan of Harry Potter? If you are, you’ll love this share about a kitten who has been named Potter. Even if you’re not, just the face of this little fur baby will win your heart.

In a post shared some 14 hours ago, a Reddit user posted a picture of this kitten they just brought home. In the post they shared how they’ve named him Potter. The reason? A rather prominent lightning bolt mark just over his eyes.

In case you’re not familiar with the Harry Potter, the famous boy who lived, had a lightning bolt mark on his forehead.

“Got a kitten recently, named him Potter because of the lightning bolt mark above his eye,” says the caption of the post shared with little Potter’s picture.



Got a kitten recently, named him Potter because of the lightning bolt mark above his eye from r/aww

The share has of course delighted people. Since being posted, it has collected over 2,700 upvotes and several comments.

“He even has Lily’s eyes,” commented an individual. “‘You’re a cat Potter’… ‘A what?’ A cat Harry Potter theme starts but it’s meows,” wrote another. We’d like someone to get on this idea and give us the movie we deserve.

“The cat chooses the owner, Harry,” shared a Reddit user. “Yer a meow-zard, Hairy Paw-ter!” posted another.

Yes, there are several such cat puns on this post including, “Purrcrux”, “Expecto Purrtronum”, and even “Avada Katdavra”.

So what do you think about Potter?

