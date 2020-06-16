Sections
Home / It's Viral / This kitten riding a Roomba may remind you of Gidget from The Secret Life of Pets 2

This kitten riding a Roomba may remind you of Gidget from The Secret Life of Pets 2

Charlie is an extraordinary kitten for helping its parents with household chores.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 19:49 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Charlie, a black-and-white furred kitten, sitting atop a Roomba. (Instagram/@charlieeandlaylaa)

Hoomans do a lot for their furry feline friends. Most pet parents try to keep their cats well-fed, entertained, and loved. And it is great to see a kitty give back by trying to contribute to household chores.

Posted to Instagram on June 5, the clip is captioned, “Evening chores”. The video has been shared from Charlie and Layla, two feline sibling’s very own account.

The recording shows Charlie, a black-and-white furred kitten, sitting atop a Roomba, a circular robotic vacuum cleaner. The automated cleaning device does rounds around the carpeted floor, inhaling dust, with the feline perched on it. It also, expectedly, collides into surfaces, but the bumps don’t threaten the little cat. Charlie continues its chores like it is nobody else’s business. Check out the cute video which has over 200 views here:



Did watching that clip remind you of a hilarious scene from The Secret Life of Pets 2? The one where Gidget, the white Pomeranian establishes herself as a queen of the cats by catching and subsequently swallowing the infamous red laser light.



Here is how Instagram users reacted to the share. One person said, “Very funny lol”. While another wrote, “Have fun”. Many also left appreciative emojis such as hearts, smiling face with heart-shaped eyes, and the apparent smiling cat face with heart-shaped eyes.

What are your thoughts on Charlie, the kitten who is helping out its parents in household chores?

Also Read | Derpy cat loves getting vacuumed. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ex-Jalandhar bishop moves Kerala HC, seeks quashing of rape case
Jun 16, 2020 21:12 IST
Nitish Bharadwaj: Sushant’s death is proof that Bollywood is a lonely place
Jun 16, 2020 21:12 IST
PMPML staff get salary only for days worked during lockdown
Jun 16, 2020 21:10 IST
Man duped of Rs 21.2 lakh, four Nigerians among five arrested
Jun 16, 2020 21:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.