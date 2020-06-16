This kitten riding a Roomba may remind you of Gidget from The Secret Life of Pets 2

Hoomans do a lot for their furry feline friends. Most pet parents try to keep their cats well-fed, entertained, and loved. And it is great to see a kitty give back by trying to contribute to household chores.

Posted to Instagram on June 5, the clip is captioned, “Evening chores”. The video has been shared from Charlie and Layla, two feline sibling’s very own account.

The recording shows Charlie, a black-and-white furred kitten, sitting atop a Roomba, a circular robotic vacuum cleaner. The automated cleaning device does rounds around the carpeted floor, inhaling dust, with the feline perched on it. It also, expectedly, collides into surfaces, but the bumps don’t threaten the little cat. Charlie continues its chores like it is nobody else’s business. Check out the cute video which has over 200 views here:

Did watching that clip remind you of a hilarious scene from The Secret Life of Pets 2? The one where Gidget, the white Pomeranian establishes herself as a queen of the cats by catching and subsequently swallowing the infamous red laser light.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the share. One person said, “Very funny lol”. While another wrote, “Have fun”. Many also left appreciative emojis such as hearts, smiling face with heart-shaped eyes, and the apparent smiling cat face with heart-shaped eyes.

What are your thoughts on Charlie, the kitten who is helping out its parents in household chores?

