This kitty has no time for its hooman’s sneezes and is letting him know so. Watch

If you’re familiar with feline nature, then you know that most kitties have a whole lot of ‘cattitude’. Often they’re so cute that pet parents let such provocations slide by. Sometimes they even humour or encourage the cheekiness of their furry feline children. This notion is probably illustrated best by this clip of an adorable kitty who seems to have no patience for its hooman’s sneezes. You may ‘aww’ and giggle, simultaneously, when watching it.

Posted to Reddit on October 14, this share is 10 seconds long. “Your sneezing insults me,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows a feline sitting on a carpeted-floor, with its back turned towards the camera. Suddenly, somebody sneezes. The sound causes the kitty to turn around abruptly, and it takes no time in expressing its ‘displeasure’.

Check out these squeaks of disapproval:

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘cats who squeak’, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The share has garnered nearly 1,500 upvotes and many hilarious comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this feline. One person said, “Don’t let it happen again,” when trying to guess the feline’s perspective over its hooman’s sneeze.

Another individual wrote, “She’s laughing at you,” similarly trying to figure out the meaning of the kitty’s squeaks. “The last attitude meow at the end makes this,” read one comment under the post.

A Reddit user proclaimed, “The sass is unmatched”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

