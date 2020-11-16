Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / This lego stop motion clip of making a pizza may make your mouth water. Watch

This lego stop motion clip of making a pizza may make your mouth water. Watch

Starting from rolling out the dough, the video goes on to show different ingredients being put on the pizza to even baking it.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 08:33 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a pizza made of legos. (YouTube/Bebop)

Lego blocks are among the most fun things to play with when it comes to expressing one’s creative self. And this Reddit clip showing a pizza being made of legos is beyond an entertaining and satisfying watch. Chances are you’ll find it hard to differentiate between a real pizza and the lego one.

Originally shared on YouTube by Bebop four months ago, the video is a stop motion project with entirely legos. Made with 2,890 pictures the video shows the whole process of making a pizza. Starting from rolling out the dough, the video goes on to show different ingredients being put on the pizza to even baking it.

Take a look at the detailed video:

This crazy Lego stop-motion video from r/oddlysatisfying



Posted on November 14, the clip has garnered over 9,800 upvotes and lots of comments. People couldn’t stop pointing out how satisfying the video was. Many also expressed how the pizza looked almost like a real one. Some even said that they have watched the clip numerous times.



“I love these videos. They are well made and interesting, but even more, I LOVE the sounds. All the clicky, shhhlick, chop sounds are heaven to my ears,” wrote a Reddit user. “That slap at the end, just perfect,” commented another. “The slicing of the pizza was the most satisfying part,” said a third.

“This makes me hungry and it isn’t even real,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this clip? Did you feel hungry after watching it too?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
Nov 16, 2020 07:51 IST
J&J starts two-dose trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the UK
Nov 16, 2020 07:33 IST
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts to space, kicking off regular crew flights from the US
Nov 16, 2020 06:50 IST
‘Status not determined by posts’: Giriraj Singh to Sushil Kumar Modi
Nov 16, 2020 07:21 IST

latest news

Covid-19 pandemic: Vaccine frontrunners and other latest developments
Nov 16, 2020 09:20 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik questions Jaan Kumar Sanu’s character
Nov 16, 2020 09:16 IST
DU defers spot admission for entrance based undergraduate courses due to Covid-19
Nov 16, 2020 09:11 IST
Tired of your glasses fogging while wearing a mask? This doctor has a simple solution
Nov 16, 2020 09:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.