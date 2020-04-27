This lion cub is oozing Simba from Lion King vibes. Do you agree?

Sections
Tweeple are losing their cool over Simba’s doppelganger who is trying to find its thunderous roar.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 14:14 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Netizens cannot get over how purrr-fect this little fellow is! (Twitter/@welcomet0nature)

Some may remember the infamous scene from the Disney classic Lion King when Simba goes to an empty valley to practise his roar. The clip has such a scandalous reputation because it’s right after Simba’s cute misadventures with his roar that Mufasa becomes victim to a Wildebeest stampede. But if you had any negative associations with that particular moment in the film, this real-life Simba lookalike lion cub is here to override that childhood memory.

This 15-second-long clip was posted to Twitter on April 26. Though the recording has been around the Internet for some time now, it recently resurfaced in popularity after being shared on the micro-blogging site by an account called ‘Welcome To Nature’. Captioned “This little lion cub in Serengeti National Park”, it shows a baby lion trying to practice its roar whilst walking across the landscape in Tanzania. Netizens cannot get over how purrr-fect this little fellow is!

The post currently has almost 200 comments and over 9,500 likes. The video itself has been watched over 91,300 times.



Here is how tweeple reacted to Simba’s doppelganger! One person said, “Scary roars from Simba”. While another wrote, “That’s just the most adorable. Did you hear his lion roar?”.



“Oh my god look how precious he is! This is super sweet, thank you for sharing that with me,” read one comment on the thread. Meanwhile, another Twitter user stated, “this just made my day...sooooo cute”.

Here are some other reactions:

This recording is a little old so we wonder if this particular feline has discovered its thunderous roar now. What are your thoughts on this little big kitty trying to find its voice?

