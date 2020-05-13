Sections
Home / It's Viral / This little 3-year-old baker is a big #CoronaHero. Here’s what he did for Mumbai Police

Kabeer baked cupcakes for a wonderful reason.

Updated: May 13, 2020 16:41 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This little baker will win your heart. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

As the world fights the same enemy, stories of several heroes have emerged who have contributed to making this fight a bit ess tiring. Among them is this adorable three-year-old baker Kabeer. He did the sweetest thing and has received a special thumbs up from Mumbai Police for his actions.

In a video tweeted by the police handle, little Kabeer can be seen baking cupcakes. At first glance it may seem like he’s preparing the treats for himself. However, Kabeer was making the adorable desserts for a whole other reason.

Text on the video describes Kabeer as an entrepreneur and philanthropist. Turns out he was making the cupcakes to sell for charity. The little baker was collecting the money to donate to the Mumbai Police Foundation. What’s even more incredible is that he exceeded his target of Rs 10,000 and handed over a cheque of Rs 50,000 as part of his contribution.

“Look what’s baking! This 3 year old little baker Kabeer, had a BIG surprise for @CPMumbaiPolice,” Mumbai Police tweeted. “He made a priceless contribution to the #MumbaiPoliceFoundation with his hard earned money! Ever seen a bigger heart than that of our wonderful little #coronawarrior?” the tweet said further.



What an adorable boy and kudos to his parents too. Watch the video posted by Mumbai Police:

Posted an hour ago, the video is getting quite a few reactions.

“Super Awesome Kabeer,” reads a comment. “Very good,” posts an individual.

What do you think of this little #CoronaHero and his act?

