This man live-streamed his entire life continuously for 365 days

Many may agree with us when we say that live-streaming has become a standard method of visual content production and consumption. Be it gaming streams or a ‘get ready with me’ live-stream, such videos aren’t unusual on the Internet. However, what this American man, named Michael Gerry, did is pretty rare.

Gerry documented his entire life through live-streams for a whole year in 2019. His videos have been catalogued by the month on his YouTube channel, straightforwardly, named Michael Gerry Live Stream. This account currently has over 6,600 subscribers.

These recordings show Gerry doing everything he would normally do, from hanging out with friends to sleeping to even using the bathroom. The unique thing is that all of his experiences are filmed. He then uploads them to the Internet for the world to see.

Gerry has also shared his thoughts and emotions about embarking on such a project on social media. Here is a post from October 2019, when Gerry installed a camera in his bathroom to “complete the idea of ‘Live-streaming my entire life’”.

Here are some comments from Gerry’s Instagram profile regarding this live-streaming endeavour. One person said, “You were born to entertain”. Another individual simply wrote, “No,” under the post of him installing a camera in his bathroom.

Though Gerry stopped live-streaming every day of his life in December, his videos are available for viewing on his YouTube channel.

