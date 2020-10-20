This man’s coffee art looks like a cat letting off an atomic bomb. Do you see it too?

Coffee art is impressive in itself. After all, it takes real craftsmanship to use milk to create shapes in a drink. If you’re a coffee connoisseur and love a bit of coffee art, then this particular Twitter post may make you smile. Not only does it show coffee art, but the scene depicted in it is hilarious.

Posted on Twitter by the handle @smartyy, this image was shared on October 19. “My coffee art today is a cat letting off an atomic bomb,” reads the text shared alongside the photograph.

Check out the image to see if you agree with this Twitter user’s description of their drink:

The Twitter user did specify that it was not their intention to create this masterpiece. They wrote, “I just hope everyone knows this was accidental art and I was trying to make a heart”.

But accidental or not, tweeple appreciated the share nonetheless. The tweet has accumulated over 2.7 lakh likes and nearly 1,000 comments.

Here is what Twitter users had to say about the post. One person said, “Excellent”.

Another individual wrote, “Frame it”. “By accident, judging by his expression,” read one comment, probably referring to the ‘cat setting off the bomb’.

Somebody else proclaimed, “That is solid”. “If a cat could, a cat would,” declared another Twitter user.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on this share?