This man’s Hasan Minhaj impression is extremely on point. Watch him explain the ‘pizza problem’

If you’re a fan of comedy, you may know of American comedian Hasan Minhaj. As the host of the Patriot Act, he examines popular culture and politics through an analytical and educational lense. Minhaj is known, not just for his critical thinking and comedic timing, but also for his unique talking style. Now, an admirer and skilled impersonator is mimicking Minhaj to tell everyone about his ‘pizza problem’.

This video was posted on Facebook on June 25 from actor, writer, and filmmaker Saiyam Kumar’s account. At just over a minute long, the clip is captioned, “Hasan Minhaj when his Pizza arrives uncooked. #PatriotAct #comedy #PatriotActwithHasanMinhaj Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj”.

The recording shows Kumar expressing his distress over some undercooked pizza, as suggested by the caption. In that particular Minhaj-manner, Kumar gives us all a lesson on delayed gratification when he states that the choice is between eating raw pizza ingredients or waiting 20 more minutes before indulging in the carby goodness.

The clip ends with Kumar saying, “Johnny, I thought you were my Papa,” referring to Papa John’s, a pizza company that appears to have messed up their order.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 1,700 shares and more than 2,200 comments. The clip created such a buzz that Minhaj himself commented on the post on Instagram, declaring, “Yo, this is amazing”. Kumar shared a picture showing the same.

Here is how netizens reacted to the pizza inspired performance. Many on Facebook left appreciative emojis while one person wrote, “On point”.

On Instagram, people had a similar reaction with an individual saying, “Hahaha this is uncanny”.

What are your thoughts on Kumar and his Minhaj impression?

