This man’s surprise for his wife proves that it is the thought that counts. Watch

When it comes to expressing one’s affection for another, we know that there are many ways to do so. You can offer your loved ones words of affirmation, spend quality time with them, or even perform acts for them. This Twitter user is using a well-known romantic gesture to surprise his wife for her birthday - playing a guitar.

This almost 30-second-long clip was shared by Twitter user Dan White on the microblogging application on May 18. The video was shared along with a caption that read, “I spent the last 11 months secretly learning guitar so I could surprise my wife on her birthday”.

The recording starts with the birthday lady holding the camera as she walks through a corridor covered in rose petals and mini-candle lights. She is heard laughing in the background and says, “Oh my god,” as she reaches the bedroom door. Pushing it open, she finds her hubby sitting on the edge of a bed, also covered in rose petals, with a guitar in his hands. With one cheeky smile, the man commences the serenade he has dedicatedly prepared for his wife for the past 11 months. We won’t give much more away, just know that this video is enjoyed best with the sound on.

Since its original posting, the tweet has accumulated over 500 retweets and more than 6,000 likes.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “She deserves an award for the beginning also”. To which White responded with, “Grace - no joke, she did one take and said, ‘acting is so easy.’ (I’ll let her know you said this!)”. Wait, so they were both in on the joke? That takes away the magic a little bit but surely doesn’t impact the hilarity of the clip.

Another individual wrote, “Smoke on the water is the epitome of romance”. While a Twitter user inquired, “Will you play my wedding? This is my fiancée’s favourite song”.

“Thank you for always bravely showing us what a REAL MAN is: thoughtful, vulnerable, and putting work into his relationship every day,” read one comment on the thread. Truly, we couldn’t be more grateful for this sweet content that has brightened up our day with many giggles. What are your thoughts on it?

