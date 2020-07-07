Sections
This Manipur organization produces tiffin carriers from bamboo, netizens amazed. Watch

Easily detachable and secured with a tight lock, each and every part of this special tiffin carrier is made from bamboo.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 13:05 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Made from bamboo, these eco-friendly tiffin boxes produced by Zogam Bamboo at Churachandpur, Manipur are not only attractive but are extremely useful and not at all harmful for the environment. (Twitter/@SudhaRamenIFS)

The Internet showcases a lot of unique videos when one searches for nature-friendly products. We bring you one such product that can be used as an alternative to plastic tiffin boxes. Made from bamboo, these eco-friendly tiffin boxes produced by Zogam Bamboo at Churachandpur, Manipur are not only attractive but are extremely useful and not at all harmful for the environment.

Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Sudha Ramen, the clip shows the framework of the tiffin carrier. Easily detachable and secured with a tight lock, each and every part of this special item is made from bamboo. The tiffin carrier is said to be much more environment-friendly than plastic or steel ones.

Ramen even gave the contact information of the organization that makes these products. Golan Naulak, the person behind this organization has also shared details of this unique tiffin carrier. “Eco-friendly products using local resources is key for sustainability and reviving post Covid-19 economy,” reads the caption in his tweet.



Posted on July 6, the clip shared by Ramen has garnered over 29,000 views and tons of enquiries from netizens. While some wanted to know how one could get hold of this product, others lauded this eco-friendly effort. 



Would you like to try out this nature friendly bamboo tiffin carrier?

