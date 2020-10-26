Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / This may or may not be the most unique puzzle you’ve ever seen. Watch to find out how it is solved

This may or may not be the most unique puzzle you’ve ever seen. Watch to find out how it is solved

“Genius at work,” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 22:17 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a puzzle. (Reddit/@zedasd)

Do you enjoy solving puzzles? If so, then this video which shows a novel and unique type of puzzle may be right up your alley. But don’t worry if you’re not a puzzle enthusiast. This contraption and its subsequent resolution are so bewildering that the video will probably keep you entertained for its entire duration anyway.

Posted to Reddit on October 19, this recording is almost 20 seconds long. “This puzzle,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows an individual holding two distinctly shaped pieces of metal that are entangled together. The aim of the game: to separate the two pieces.

Check out the video to see how the individual holding the device disentangles these two pieces of mental:



This puzzle from r/Damnthatsinteresting

Woah... Now wasn’t that an exciting watch? Did you too play the video on a loop to see precisely how the two objects are separated? If so, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the subreddit ‘damn that’s interesting’, this share has captured netizens’ attention. The post currently has almost 80,000 upvotes and nearly 400 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “Yea take my upvote”.

Another individual wrote, “Amazing”. “Where can I buy something like that?” inquired somebody in the comments section of the post. After all, who wouldn’t want to own such a cool puzzle?

A Reddit user proclaimed, “I’m stunned”. Another person stated, “I’ve watched it 10-15 times over, and I still don’t understand”.

What are your thoughts on this video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
Oct 26, 2020 20:39 IST
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
Oct 26, 2020 22:27 IST
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
Oct 26, 2020 19:33 IST
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Mandeep, Gayle fifties guide KXIP to victory
Oct 26, 2020 23:28 IST

latest news

On the run for 2 years, murder accused arrested in Chandigarh
Oct 26, 2020 23:48 IST
‘Cannot stand it’: CJI laments standard of TV news debates
Oct 26, 2020 23:47 IST
Two kill Mumbai restaurant owner for refusing to serve them food on credit
Oct 26, 2020 23:45 IST
Two held with drugs, weapons in Mohali housing society
Oct 26, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.