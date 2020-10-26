This may or may not be the most unique puzzle you’ve ever seen. Watch to find out how it is solved

Do you enjoy solving puzzles? If so, then this video which shows a novel and unique type of puzzle may be right up your alley. But don’t worry if you’re not a puzzle enthusiast. This contraption and its subsequent resolution are so bewildering that the video will probably keep you entertained for its entire duration anyway.

Posted to Reddit on October 19, this recording is almost 20 seconds long. “This puzzle,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows an individual holding two distinctly shaped pieces of metal that are entangled together. The aim of the game: to separate the two pieces.

Check out the video to see how the individual holding the device disentangles these two pieces of mental:

Woah... Now wasn’t that an exciting watch? Did you too play the video on a loop to see precisely how the two objects are separated? If so, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the subreddit ‘damn that’s interesting’, this share has captured netizens’ attention. The post currently has almost 80,000 upvotes and nearly 400 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “Yea take my upvote”.

Another individual wrote, “Amazing”. “Where can I buy something like that?” inquired somebody in the comments section of the post. After all, who wouldn’t want to own such a cool puzzle?

A Reddit user proclaimed, “I’m stunned”. Another person stated, “I’ve watched it 10-15 times over, and I still don’t understand”.

What are your thoughts on this video?