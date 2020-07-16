Sections
Home / It's Viral / This melodious rendition of Abhi Na Jao has bowled over Chef Vikas Khanna. Watch

This melodious rendition of Abhi Na Jao has bowled over Chef Vikas Khanna. Watch

The almost minute-long video starts with Paushali singing the song in her beautiful voice.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 13:00 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Paushali has taken the Internet by storm and has been retweeted by Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna. (Twitter/@dreamzdotcom)

There are some songs which have the capability to soothe your soul. Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammad Rafi in Hum Dono is one such comforting and melodious example. The Internet is filled with beautiful renditions of this song. However, one special version of this timeless melody by a woman named Paushali has taken the Internet by storm and has been retweeted by Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna. Chances are that the rendition will entice you too.

The original post was shared by Twitter user Paushali with the caption, “Abhi na jaao... Can’t sleep till I sing this tonight. Should I sing the full song?” The almost minute-long video starts with Paushali singing the song in her beautiful voice.

The clip shared on July 13 was retweeted by Khanna on July 15. “Nightingale. Janta demands full song,” reads his caption.

Listen to the beautiful song: 



The clip has already garnered over 84,000 views and tons of appreciative comments from netizens. The original poster herself was ecstatic after getting such a positive response and thanked Khanna for his acknowledgement.

Here’s how tweeple reacted to this soulful rendition:

“Your voice is very soothing to our ears and soulful. So honest and pure,” comments a Twitter user. “Such an angelic voice,” exclaims another. “Keep posting your melodious voice,” comments a third.

Here’s another melodious song from Paushali:

What do you think of the clips?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rebel leader Sachin Pilot moves court against Rajasthan speakers’s disqualification notice
Jul 16, 2020 13:41 IST
Saudi Aramco joins Exxon, BP, Shell in pledging to curb emissions
Jul 16, 2020 13:30 IST
Ex-Maharashtra SEC chief dies of Covid-19
Jul 16, 2020 13:29 IST
‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
Jul 16, 2020 13:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.