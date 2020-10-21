Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / This Monica and Chandler version of ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ meme will make you go ‘aww’

This Monica and Chandler version of ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ meme will make you go ‘aww’

Netflix India shared an Instagram Reel to highlight the beautiful relationship between Monica and Chandler from the television show Friends.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 15:06 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Monica and Chandler from the show Friends. (Instagram/@netflix_in)

People of the Internet are well aware of the ‘how it started vs how it is going’ meme. In this, people have been sharing pictures and videos to mark the progress they’ve made over the years, whether in terms of education, work, relationships or other life events. The meme has now been used to demonstrate the wonderful relationship change of two characters so many of us love from a television series so many of us are obsessed with.

Netflix India shared an Instagram Reel to highlight the beautiful relationship between Monica and Chandler from the television show Friends. However, they added a little twist to the meme trend and showed where the couple reached at the end instead of just saying how they’re doing.

The clip details two perfect scenes from the show to highlight how they were initially vs how they ended up.

“Who said happy endings do not exist?” reads the caption shared along with the post. If you love this couple, the clip will make you go ‘aww’. Take a look:



Wasn’t that just adorable? People on Instagram sure think so. Since being shared on October 20, the clip has collected over 63,000 likes and lots of comments.

“Mondler forever,” commented an Instagram user. “There is also this one dialogue in this same episode where Monica cries when she sees a nurse carrying twins and says, how come they get two and I don’t even have one… And here you go dreams do come true,” shared another.

“Seriously I can’t believe it was never planned from the start. They always had a spark… Chemistry #goals,” posted a third.

“It makes my heart happy,” wrote a fourth. “This is so precious,” shared a fifth.

What do you think about the Friends edition of this viral meme?

Also Read | Netflix India ups its ‘caption this’ game with an Instagram reel. Seen it yet?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union Cabinet approves bonus for central govt employees, 30 lakh to benefit
Oct 21, 2020 15:56 IST
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
Oct 21, 2020 12:22 IST
Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse leaves BJP; to join NCP
Oct 21, 2020 14:11 IST
Cabinet announces bonus for central govt employees: All you need to know
Oct 21, 2020 15:58 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand CM approves ₹75 lakh for martyr fund; increases uniform allowance for cops
Oct 21, 2020 15:59 IST
Auto lobby eyes impact of a Biden presidency
Oct 21, 2020 15:58 IST
Justin Prabhakaran to compose music for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam
Oct 21, 2020 15:58 IST
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Application window for 2557 vacancies to reopen on Oct 23
Oct 21, 2020 15:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.