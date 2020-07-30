Sections
Home / It's Viral / This new foster kitten cannot get enough of a fidget spinner. Watch

This new foster kitten cannot get enough of a fidget spinner. Watch

This video is just over 20 seconds of pure cuteness.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 13:09 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a kitten playing with a fidget spinner. (Reddit/@ktd59)

Many may agree with us when we say that being a pet parent can be immensely rewarding. From receiving numerous hugs and kisses to having the pleasure of watching our cuddly animal friends grow up into even lovelier beings, the list is unending. Now, here is a sweet video that captures one such gratifying moment between a cat parent and child. Chances are, watching this clip will make you go ‘aww’.

Posted on Reddit on July 29, the recording is just a little over 20 seconds long. “New foster kitty, just 10 weeks old - terrified of humans but learning new tricks (my daughter’s foster)” reads the caption of the post.

The video shows a tiny feline sitting in a little kitty basket of sorts. The hooman, who is behind the camera, is holding out a blue and green coloured fidget spinner towards the cat. Initially, the feline extends a tentative paw towards the device. The kitty looks enamoured when its light taps get the toy to rotate swiftly. The cat watches the circular motions for a while, fascinated. When the fidget spinner begins to slow down, the kitty taps at it again to get it to revolve.

New foster kitty, just 10 weeks old - terrified of humans but learning new tricks 😊 (my daughter’s foster) from r/aww



Since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’, this post has accumulated over 15,300 and over 115 comments.



Here is what Redditors had to say about this little kitty who is learning new tricks. One person said, “Adorable”. Another individual wrote, “A cute, shy little fella”.

“She has the loveliest colouring,” read one comment on the subreddit.

What are your thoughts on the recording?

Also Read | Little kitten bonds with its hooman in the most adorable fashion. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sharda University setting new benchmarks in academics during the Covid era
Jul 30, 2020 13:42 IST
US, Australia reaffirm commitment to Quad consultations with Japan, India
Jul 30, 2020 13:41 IST
Customs dept busts agarbatti smuggling racket from Vietnam that misused FTA
Jul 30, 2020 13:38 IST
National Education Policy to bring new opportunities for students in domain of higher education: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
Jul 30, 2020 13:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.