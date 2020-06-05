This no-knife watermelon slicing hack has people wondering the same thing

Videos of hacks and quick tips usually get people of the Internet super interested. It doesn’t matter whether they need that hack or not, most people find themselves glued to their screen while watching a clip on how to make a regular task simpler. This video of one such hack is also going viral but people have the same question about it.

With summer and all its heat comes the delicious fruit watermelon for everyone to enjoy. And this hack shows you how to slice up a huge watermelon in mere moments. But this one shows you how to cut it up without using a knife. All you need is some clean dental floss.

A video shared on Reddit, shows a woman using a long strand of floss to slice up perfectly sized watermelons pieces within no time. “An easy way to slice watermelon- just be sure the floss isn’t minty!” says the caption of the post. Watch:

Shared on Reddit, the clip has received over 25,000 upvotes within five days of being shared. Several people have posted comments about the hack. However, the most common thought in the comments is why can’t one just use a knife to do this?

“How about a knife? Would that work?” asks an individual. “What’s wrong with a knife? You mean this is a lifehack for knife incompetent people,” wonders another. “For when you’re in your kitchen, but can’t find a single knife,” comments a third. Hey… that could happen? Right?

Some had issues with the use and length of the floss. “The hard part is finding floss that isn’t minty,” reads a comment. “Could have used wayyyyyyyy less floss,” posts another.

Someone couldn’t help but joke about this whole situation with,“Dentist: Do you floss? Me: I floss my watermelons. Dentist: No meant your mouth... wait... did you say watermelon?”

“Good for cake too,” comments an individual who probably likes this hack. “A genuinely good idea!” posts another.

Just days ago, a hack involving cutting cake slices into proper pieces without any hassle went all kinds of viral. And just before that, a trick to keep your cereal box closed also left people impressed.

What do you think of watermelon slicing hack?