This noodle brand is paying $10,000 for someone to be their chief noodle officer. Will you apply?

The company has offered 50 years of noodles supply to the winner also. (Unsplash)

Is your idea of comfort food a bowl of steaming hot noodles? Do you enjoy noodles whether it’s a sunny day or raining cats and dogs? Do your 3 am snack cravings end with a bowl full of slurpy goodness? If the you answer is yes to all these questions, then this announcement by a popular noodle brand will make you drool.

Nissin Foods, the parent company of instant noodles brand Top Ramen dropped an announcement for this contest on their website on October 5. The #HowDoYouTopRamen 50th Anniversary Contest requires an individual to post their recipes using the popular noodle brand and share them on social media with the hashtag #howdoyoutopramen. The event has been arranged to celebrate the brand’s 50 years.

The ad also specifies that the winner will get a load of perks which include the job profile of ‘Chief Noodle Officer’ who will perform taste tests on new products and share their recipe ideas with the team. Along with this, the winner will get $10,000 dollars, and more perks.

However, only participant above 18 years of age and US residents can apply.

The announcement was also shared on their official Instagram profile.

Netizens flooded the comments section with several reactions. While many declared themselves as clear winners, others shared their love for the noodles.

“Pick me. Pick me! I’m the clear winner,” wrote an Instagram user. “If y’all make a banner I’ll have it towed behind an airplane,” wrote another one.

“It’s got to be me,” said a third.

Would you participate in this contest?