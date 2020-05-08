This odd two-headed snake looks straight out of a mythological story, puzzles netizens. Watch

Sections
Susanta Nanda described the type of the snake and informed that the reptile was unharmed and safely released to the wild.

Updated: May 08, 2020 11:11 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The two-headed snake found in Odisha. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

While some are fascinated by them, most people are dead scared of snakes. And the Internet comes up with scary videos of snakes from time to time that can give anyone the shudders. A recent video posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda has grabbed attention on Twitter that shows a rather unique snake.

The clip posted on Twitter shows the snake slithering on the ground. However, this unusual snake can be seen with two heads. The reptile might remind you of the snake Kaliya who was defeated by Lord Krishna in a mythological war.

Nanda described the type of the snake and informed that the reptile was unharmed and safely released to the wild.

“A rare wolf snake with two fully formed heads was rescued from a house in the Dehnkikote Forrest range of Keonjhar district in Odisha. Later released in Forests,” reads the caption.



Take a look at the unique serpent:

The clip has garnered over 13,600 views since being posted. Netizens couldn’t help but ask numerous questions about this oddity. Nanda also answered some questions and including mentioning that the snake was not poisonous.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

We hope that this exotic creature stays well in the wild. What would you do if you found such an odd creature in your home?

