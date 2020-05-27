Sections
This oddly satisfying card shuffling video will leave you mesmerized. Watch

This seems like the perfect way to shuffle cards after too many games of Uno… if only you can master it.

Updated: May 27, 2020 21:01 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This video posted by TikTok user @moorzmagic shows him masterfully performing a Faro Shuffle. (TikTok/@moorzmagic)

Anyone who spends time on the Internet knows that one of the ways to calm yourself is by watching those #OddlySatisfying or ASMR videos. Whether it’s putting different things in a neat order or calligraphy done beautifully and with precision, such videos often leave you mesmerized. So many times, you end up watching too many of such clips one after another - or some on repeat - and then you’re left wondering where all your time went. Well, this video of a card shuffling method is one of them.

This video posted by TikTok user @moorzmagic shows him masterfully performing a Faro Shuffle. In this method, a pack of cards is divided into two equal halves. Then the two decks are merged together in such a way that one card from both decks alternate in the final set.

Watch the video below to understand it better:

@moorzmagic

The best feeling ever. ##fyp ##foryourpage ##oddlysatisfying ##satisfying ##houseoftiktok

♬ Coffee for Your Head - Vinyll



Wasn’t that just stunning to watch? We sure think so. This seems like a perfect way to shuffle cards after one too many games of Uno…



Several TikTok users also think the video is quite interesting to watch and showered it with comments.

“And I thought the split was satisfying,” wrote an individual. “Was that the perfect shuffle? Yes it was,” posted another. “I’m crying, that was so beautiful,” commented a third. “People can’t shuffle like this when we’re playing Uno SMH,” added a fourth.

This individual was more interested in how the shuffle came about. “So how do you do that then,” they asked. “Practice makes perfect,” came the reply.

So what do you think of this card shuffling method. Think you can try and ace it?

