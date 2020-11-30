Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / This pen twirling video may make you forget fidget spinners. Watch

This pen twirling video may make you forget fidget spinners. Watch

The recording goes on to show some smooth flips and twirls done with the pen, ending in a graceful manner.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 16:30 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image is a screen grab of the video shared in the subreddit ‘oddlysatisfying’. (Reddit)

The Internet is home to a large variety of videos which show people demonstrating their unique skills. This Reddit clip of a person twirling a pen perfectly fits that description. The recording, originally shared six months ago, resurfaced on the subreddit ‘oddly satisfying’ and has grabbed the attention of netizens once again. You may find yourself watching this on loop.

The video opens to a shot of a person’s hand spinning and twirling a pen. The recording goes on to show some smooth flips and twirls, ending in a graceful manner.

“This pen spinning,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:



This pen spinning from r/oddlysatisfying

Posted on November 30, the clip has garnered over 2,900 upvotes along with several comments from netizens. While some were blown away by the skills shown in the video, others expressed how they couldn’t stop watching the clip on loop.

“Bye bye fidget spinners, I am now learning this,” said a Reddit user. “Perfectly balanced as all things should be,” pointed another. “Wow! Those are some amazing skills,” commented another.

“Wait, what sorcery is this,” exclaimed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
Nov 30, 2020 15:54 IST
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
Nov 30, 2020 14:57 IST
Doubts being spread against farm reforms: PM Modi in Varanasi
Nov 30, 2020 16:24 IST
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Nov 30, 2020 16:26 IST

latest news

Secret nod to Amitabh, Aishwarya in name of Abhishek’s kabaddi team
Nov 30, 2020 16:48 IST
Shimla’s crematorium overwhelmed by Covid deaths
Nov 30, 2020 16:50 IST
5G connection to reach 3.5 bn globally, 350 mn in India by 2026: Report
Nov 30, 2020 16:42 IST
Central Railway revises timings of 10 special trains from Pune
Nov 30, 2020 16:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.