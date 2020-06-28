Sections
Home / It's Viral / This person’s hand washing routine produces an unexpected result. Watch

This person’s hand washing routine produces an unexpected result. Watch

There is a reason this post was shared on the ‘unexpected’ subreddit. A reason one can only realise post watching the clip itself.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 15:16 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the camera person washing one of their hands. (Reddit/Rad-Panda-)

It is no lie that washing one’s hands thoroughly has multiple health benefits. Appropriate use of water and soap helps ensure that you as well as those around you experience good health. However, this particular Reddit user is using the hygienic procedure of washing hands for entertainment purposes. Their video may leave you a little surprised.

Posted on Reddit on June 27, the clip is almost 10 seconds long. The video’s caption reads, “That’s new”.

The recording shows the camera person washing one of their hands. Already soaped up, the individual’s palm is in the shape of a fist. They rub the ends of their fingers onto the inside of their hands in a rhythmic motion. This action goes on for a few seconds, after which the person opens their palm.

What happens next is genuinely unexpected. Watch the video to check it out.



Damn thats new from r/Unexpected

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘unexpected’, the post has accumulated almost 58,000 upvotes and nearly 800 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the unique bubble creation method. One person said, “He’s a bubble bender”. While another individual wrote, “If everyone on the planet were given random superpowers, this is the kind I would end up with”. Though we are unsure about the exact use of such a superpower, at least it’d be entertaining to possess.

“Is it possible to learn this power?” inquired a Reddit user. To this, another responded by saying, “Not from a Jedi”.

The jury is still out on how the original poster did this amazing trick with them commenting, “Expected that tiny bubbles would appear, but the huge bubble made me go crazy, like what happened?”.

What are your thoughts on this clip? Is it something you’ll be trying out the next time you wash your hands?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Universities should not conduct exams amid pandemic, online tests ‘discriminatory’: Kapil Sibal
Jun 28, 2020 15:32 IST
Top US health body adds 3 new symptoms of Covid-19
Jun 28, 2020 15:29 IST
With 813 new Covid-19 patients, Andhra’s tally jumps to 13,098
Jun 28, 2020 15:30 IST
Madhuri celebrates her mom’s birthday with son Arin , watch video
Jun 28, 2020 15:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.