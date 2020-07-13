Sections
Home / It's Viral / This photo of doggo brothers Watson and Kiko is giving people all the feels

This photo of doggo brothers Watson and Kiko is giving people all the feels

Watson and Kiko are Insta famous and have several adorable pictures together, but this one is quite special.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 19:44 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Watson and Kiko giving each other a nice hug. (Instagram/@wat.ki)

Dogs usually win our hearts with their naughty antics and loveable actions. But this picture of doggo brothers Watson and Kiko is so aesthetically pleasing, you’ll probably sigh looking at it with a smile on your face.

Watson and Kiko are Insta famous and have several adorable pictures together. But this recent one with the perfect pose and an incredible setting makes for a gorgeous click.

The post shared along with the picture says, “It was meant to be, they were meant to find each other. Be there for each other. Be each other’s best friend. Be brothers and care for each other”.

Now if that doesn’t hit you right in the feels as you see these doggos hug one another in such a warm embrace, we’re not sure what will



Shared some 21 hours ago, the post has gathered over a lakh likes and more than 700 comments and counting.

“This is so incredibly sweet! Pure glowing love,” posts a fellow doggo. “God sends us earth angles to look after us. They are definitely meant to be,” says another.

“This is quite possibly my favourite Instagram photo ever. Absolute perfection, “ writes an Instagram user. “So sweet,” shares another.

What do you think about this gorgeous photo?

Also Read | Lost dog visits vet’s clinic to find its way back to human parent

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Consumers protests over inflated bills
Jul 13, 2020 20:00 IST
Persons with disabilities could be promoted to Group A & B posts; Maha govt to frame policy soon
Jul 13, 2020 19:57 IST
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average
Jul 13, 2020 19:58 IST
3 green youth movements allege digital censorship
Jul 13, 2020 19:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.