Sections
Home / It's Viral / This picture of a cat named Mingus proves that felines always do what they want

This picture of a cat named Mingus proves that felines always do what they want

“Mingus the dingus,” read one comment on the subreddit.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 08:54 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat named Mingus. (Reddit/@mristre)

Many on the Internet know cats as being masters of their destiny. Now, here is a picture that exemplifies that notion and proves that only a feline can decide its fate.

Posted on Reddit on July 20, the image has been shared with a caption reading, “My dad bought a cactus to discourage Mingus from getting on the counter. Here’s Mingus with the cactus. (Photo by my dad)”.

The photograph shows a white-and-tangerine furred feline sitting atop a wooden ledge by a window. The kitty is resting its face on the flower that grows on top of the tiny cactus. We aren’t cat whisperers, but can infer that Mingus’ expression screams, ‘I do what I want’.

Check out the derpily headstrong kitty here:



My dad bought a cactus to discourage Mingus from getting on the counter. Here’s Mingus with the cactus. (Photo by my dad) from r/AnimalsBeingDerps

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, the post has received over 57,000 upvotes and more than 500 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about Mingus. One person said, “Mingus the dingus”. To which the original poster responded, “I (lovingly) call him this often”. Another individual wrote, “He’s just the cutest little dingus ever”.

“He looks so smug,” read one comment on the subreddit. A Reddit user even wrote a poem for Mingus the dingus. “Cat haiku: ‘Kitty on counter. Hoomans must like kitty here. Kitty with brushy’”. Now if that isn’t art, we don’t know what is.

“Mingus: This pillow is not very comfy Human! I demand a box with pillows and grass!” read one comment guessing the cat’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

What are your thoughts on Mingus the dingus?

Also Read | Derpy cat gets its tongue stuck to a blanket while enjoying a session of licks. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anand goes down to Svidler in opening round of Legends of Chess tourney
Jul 22, 2020 10:04 IST
Haryana Board Results: Farmer’s daughter Manisha is Class 12 arts topper, scores 99.8%
Jul 22, 2020 09:53 IST
Milan coach Pioli signs 2-year extension until 2022
Jul 22, 2020 09:52 IST
Swedish epidemiology boss says questioned Covid-19 strategy seems to be working
Jul 22, 2020 09:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.