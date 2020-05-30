This prank is egg-xactly what you may try on your partner to get over boredom blues

Sections
Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has collected over 14,000 views – and counting.

Updated: May 30, 2020 20:01 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the man throwing a ball at the woman. (Screengrab)

A man left a woman ‘shell-shocked’ after he played an egg prank on her. Totally fun, and maybe a source of inspiration for some, this is a video that is bound to make you laugh.

Shared by business tycoon Harsh Goenka on Twitter, the video starts with the man asking the woman to head the balls he will be throwing at her. It then shows the man tossing a ping pong ball and the woman heading it perfectly. It goes on for a few seconds until the man uses an egg instead of a ball and throws it at the unsuspecting woman, she tries to block it with her head and then this happens:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has collected over 14,000 views – and counting. Close to 1000 tweeple liked the video and more than 180 people shared it. People dropped varied comments on the post and they wrote about how the video is “super funny.”

“Irritating others is the best thing sometimes,” wrote a Twitter user. “That few seconds of silence was a death siren for him,” joked another. “You tried this?” asked another.



What do you think of this video? Planning to try it on someone?

