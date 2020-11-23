Sections
This progression video of a mandala art may soothe your Monday blues. Watch

“Amazing. Pleasant colour combo. Nice to watch the process,” wrote an Instagram user.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 13:16 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The screengrab shows the mandala being created by Prasun Balasubramaniam. (Instagram/@prasun_finearts)

Making of a piece of art may take a lot of patience but the creation process is definitely a treat to watch. And this video of a mandala art being created on a window is the perfect example of that. Shared on Instagram by Prasun Balasubramaniam, the video shows the step by step creation process of a colourful mandala art.

The clip starts with Balasubramaniam painting the designs in the innermost circle of the mandala. The video goes on to show her gradual progression of the creation.

Take a look at the video:



Posted on November 17, the clip has garnered over 92,200 likes along with tons of comments from netizens.



“Amazing. Pleasant colour combo. Nice to watch the process,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is really creative,” commented another. “This is so soothing,” said a third.

“Such a lovely design,” expressed a fourth. Balasubramaniam also shared photos of the finished version of the creation.

What are your thoughts on this mandala art?

