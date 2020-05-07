Sections
This rendition of Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World gives a message of positivity in these trying times

“Loved it! Made my day! This is so positive!” wrote a YouTube user on the video.

Updated: May 07, 2020 16:27 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the four artists who recreated the song. (YouTube/IAA India Chapter)

Louis Armstrong’s jazz song ‘What a wonderful world’ is an embodiment of an unyielding optimism about the oneness of humanity. It probably has never been more relevant than in the current times. That is possibly the reason, a rendition of the famous number, recently shared on YouTube, is now winning people over.

Shared by The International Advertising Association’s India chapter, the video features four musical talents. They are Prabhakar Mundukur, Shalini Gupta, Subhash Kamat, and Rajeev Raja, all from the Marcom industry (the field of marketing communications).

The video begins with a message flashed across the screen which reads, “A musical message of optimism from the four members of the Marcom industry.” The clip then takes you on a soul-soothing journey as the four perform the song accompanied by a piano and a flute.



From calling it “refreshing” to “beautiful”, people dropped all sorts of comments on the post. While some thanked the artists for the wonderful rendition, others wrote that this message of positivity is the need of the hour.



“It’s people like you who make India a splendid part of this wonderful world,” wrote a YouTube user. “Thank you, it is indeed a wonderful world and thank you for your part in making sure we hear it in your amazing voices. Beautiful!!” expressed another.

“Loved it! Made my day! This is so positive! Thank you!” commented a third. “What a wonderful song,” wrote another.

What do you think of the video?

