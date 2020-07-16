Sections
This rendition of Shiva Tandav Stotram leaves Twitter in awe. ‘Goosebumps,’ say people

“Absolutely mesmerising,” wrote a Twitter user.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 21:14 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The rendition has mesmerised many. (Screengrab)

A rendition of Shiv Tandav Stotram is going viral and has left people in awe. Tweeted by many, including author Amish Tripathi, the rendition is divided into three video.

“Wow... Received this on WhatsApp... Apparently, this is Kaalicharan Maharaj from Bhojpur, Madhya Pradesh, a wildly talented devotee of the Mahadev, Lord Shiva,” Tripathi wrote and shared the videos.

Take a look at the videos which has now mesmerised many:







Since being shared the videos have received several comments. There were some who simply wrote “goosebumps,” to express themselves.



“Absolutely mesmerising,” wrote a Twitter user. “Ethereal… the claps did not help though,” commented another. “What a powerful voice. If you close your eyes and listen to it you can feel the vibrations in your body. At first I thought it was a recorded song playing in the background, but had tears and goosebumps later,” commented a third. “Just so amazing. Transports to another world,” tweeted a fourth.

