This restaurant in Germany found a beary cute way to make sure people follow social distancing norms

You may have heard the phrase “necessity is the mother of invention”. This restaurant in Germany is proving that to be ‘beary’ true. ‘Beef ‘n Beer Hofheim’ has come up with a creative methodology to make sure that customers follow social distancing norms while eating at the restaurant.

A picture of the restaurant was posted on Reddit under the subreddit ‘mildly interesting’. The photo has been captioned “So this local restaurant uses teddy bears to keep everyone two tables apart during the pandemic”.

The photograph shows many brown coloured stuff toys sitting facing each other, one table apart. The placement makes it appear as if the teddies are dining with each other. There is even a bottle of wine and an empty wine glass kept on one of the tables. It seems as if such a set-up will not only prevent customers from breaking social distancing regulations but also provide them with ultra-cute dining neighbours.

Shared on May 22, the image has received almost 17,000 upvotes and nearly 300 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the post.

An individual wrote, “So nice, not one of them is on their phone”. “Could I see some ID for that front row bear? Looks a bit young for wine,” joked a Reddit user. “I can already hear my dad: ‘Excuse me Tedd, could you pass the salt?” commented another. One Redditor made a pun out of the restaurant’s name, calling it ‘Beef ‘n Bear’ instead of Beef ‘n Beer.

What are your thoughts on this restaurant’s creative use of soft toys to make sure people follow social distancing norms?

