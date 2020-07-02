This riddle is about something that’s a ‘style statement’ and ‘saves lives’. Know the answer?

Whether you like brain teasers or not, this riddle shared on Twitter may be well worth your time to solve. Shared on the official handle of Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh, the riddle is a simple one but has a huge message.

“The secret to your safety is masked in this riddle! #SafetyIsInVogue,” says the post shared with a picture detailing this riddle. “Who am I?” says the image with clues listed below which include, “I save lives”, “Lately, I have become a style statement”, “Don’t leave me behind at home please” among a few others.

Chances are you’ve guessed the right answer and the message behind this post. In case you haven’t, take a look at the tweet:

Shared earlier today, the post has collected over 600 likes and several guesses with the right answer.

“Wow that’s a great one and awesome. Hat’s off to you and your Mumbai Police team,” wrote an individual. “Mask,” guessed another sharing the answer. “Wow, humorous. The ‘mask’, now the companion of each and everyone, probably for a life time. ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’,” wrote a third.

