This short film about a man’s addiction to his smartphone takes a startling turn

Titled ‘Unlocked’, the short is one of the top 10 films of the Lights Camera Lockdown competition and has been created by Manish.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 09:35 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The short film ‘will make you re-imagine your relationship with your smartphone’. (Twitter)

Is your phone the first thing you check in the morning? Do you often find yourself scrolling through different apps on your phone before bed? Do you find yourself staring at your phone at various moments throughout the day? If the answers to all these questions are yes, yes and yes, this short film is one you shouldn’t miss.

Just about two minutes long, the short film ‘will make you re-imagine your relationship with your smartphone’. What’s more, the twist at the end is sure to make you gasp.

So sit back and enjoy this short film:



So what do you think about this short film?

