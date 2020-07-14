This smart kitty can lead you to its food without any issues. Watch

If you’ve seen the popular series The Big Bang Theory, you may have heard the lullaby “Soft kitty, warm kitty. Little ball of fur”. Now, get ready to see a smart kitty, warm kitty, who is an adorable little ball of fur.

Posted on Reddit on July 12, this video has been shared with a caption reading, “House sitter: Where’s the cat food? Me: You’ll figure it out”.

The clip starts with a black-and-white furred feline. The kitty looks up to the camera, its expression almost asking the spectators to follow its lead. The cat walks forth towards a wooden door and then gets up on its hind legs. It aggressively taps at the metal knob of the doorway with its paw.

The camera person twists the handle, opening the door. The feline then moves its entire body towards a white plastic container kept at the bottom shelf. The hooman pulls the box out and unveils it to reveal... you guessed it, kitty treats.

This cat may not speak hooman, but it knows how to communicate its needs eloquently, that’s for sure.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘cat taps’, this post has created quite a buzz. It currently has almost 5,500 upvotes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this smart kitty. One person wrote, “You with me? Y-you with m--hey, eyes here, follow me. Come on, it’s not that hard, jeez.” when trying to guess the feline’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

“Such a clever boy,” read one comment and we cannot disagree.

What are your thoughts on this bright kitty?

