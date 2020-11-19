Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / This ‘sneakiest shoe stealer on the planet’ is probably the cutest too. Watch

This ‘sneakiest shoe stealer on the planet’ is probably the cutest too. Watch

Shared on We Rate Dogs’ Twitter profile, the video is about ten seconds long.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 10:52 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dog named Khan. (Twitter/@dog_rates)

Have you ever seen those videos that are absolutely adorable and often leave you with a smile? This video featuring Khan the weenie is one such clip. It shows how the black and cream mini dachshunds sneakily ‘steals’ a shoe.

Shared on We Rate Dogs’ Twitter profile, the video is about ten seconds long. However, chances are you’ll end up watching it for much longer.

“This is Khan. He’s the sneakiest shoe stealer on the planet. Has never ever been caught... until now. 14/10,” they wrote and shared the clip.



Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 4.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post also received tons of love-filled comments from people. While some showered their love for Khan, others tweeted about similar antics of their pet babies.



“What are you talking about? Khan is just being a good boy and putting on his shoes to go for a walk. The streak continues,” wrote a Twitter user supporting the dog and shared:

“I got a shoe thief too. Mine isn’t as stealth tho,” shared another along with an image of the not-so-pro perpetrator.

“Going to be watching this until further notice, he’s doing such a great job tbh,” declared a Twitter user. “All I see is very careful shoe transportation taking place here. Counsel has failed to establish intent to steal. Move to dismiss all charges,” joked another. To which, an individual, quite wittily replied, “And countershoe for malicious pawsecution.”

What do you think of Khan’s video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
Nov 19, 2020 11:18 IST
Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
Nov 19, 2020 10:32 IST
US vaccination plan could lose ‘weeks or months’: Biden on transition delay
Nov 19, 2020 10:46 IST
DRI busts an international cocaine smuggling racket in 3-day-long Operation Calypso
Nov 19, 2020 11:06 IST

latest news

Mumbai: second wave of infections likely around New Year’s Eve
Nov 19, 2020 11:16 IST
‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
Nov 19, 2020 11:18 IST
Howrah in West Bengal tops the list of most polluted cities in India
Nov 19, 2020 11:07 IST
Chhath Puja 2020: History, significance and celebration
Nov 19, 2020 11:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.