This sweet doggo giving his hooman a cozy hug is the purest thing ever. Watch

Does this dog offer free hugs to everyone? We could do with one right about now.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 16:14 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the sweet dog hugging its human. (TikTok/@mollymasterson)

Everyone could do with more hugs and cuddles. If you disagree, watch this doggo embracing his hooman lovingly. Chances are you’ll want someone to hug you just like this and exactly this long.

TikTok user @MollyMasteron shared this video of her and her dog kid trying this viral trend in which you hug your pet for a long time to see their reaction. While often such videos show hilarious results and confused doggos, this one shows a heartwarming moment.

“So I tried that trend where you hug your dog for a long amount of time to see what they do,” says the caption shared by her.

The doggo seems neither confused nor uncomfortable. In fact, he seems quite at ease and even dozes off during the embrace. Watch:



@mollymasterson

He is to pure ##fyp ##dogs

♬ original sound - mollymasterson

Within four days, this video has collected over 8 lakh views, some 2 lakh likes and lots of comments.

“Dog closed its eyes OMG my heart is on the floor now,” posted an individual. “He’s just feeling the hug vibing with her. ‘Imma heal all you troubles’,” commented another.

“His reaction was priceless. I cannot hug my dog like this,” added a third. “I need a dog,” replied a fourth. We agree, we need a dog too.

What do you think of this goodest of good boys?

