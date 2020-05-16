This three-horned cow is baffling netizens. Have you seen it yet?

The Internet sometimes leaves us shook with wonders that one needs to see twice to believe. One such example has resurfaced on the Internet after being shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. An exception of the Ankole species of cows has raised many questions among netizens with its appearances and the clip will make you raise your eyebrows too.

Posted on Twitter, the clip shows a three-horned bovine on a field. The Ankole cows supposedly have such long white horns but this one appears to be a special one with an extra horn on its head. The different-looking cow has grabbed quite a few eyeballs with its third horn.

Take a look at the cow:

Posted on May 13, the clip has garnered over 11,300 views and lots of questions from netizens. The clip was originally shot in Uganda in 2018.

While some were concerned about the cow’s health, others shared what they thought the three horns look like.

What do you think of this unusual cow?