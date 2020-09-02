This throwback pic trend is all about people sharing their photos from January when they were ‘blissfully unaware’

Sections
In this trend, people are sharing throwback images from the first month of the year when they were blissfully unaware of what was to come.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 09:39 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A Twitter user shared this image under the trend. (Twitter/@lupitersz)

Remember the 2020 mood calendar meme? Or the ‘Mentally I’m here’ trend? Do you know what they have in common? They all describe, in some way or the other, how the year 2020 has turned out to be unexpected. Now, there’s a new trend on the list and it involves sharing pictures from January 2020 before the pandemic turned the world upside down.

In this trend, people are sharing throwback images from the first month of the year when they were blissfully unaware of what was to come. While most are sharing their images, some have also taken a more hilarious route to express themselves.

Here are some of the tweets people are sharing under this trend.

OTT platform Netflix, which often shares posts related to ongoing trends, shared this image:



This individual shared images of their cats:

Here’s how others reacted:

What would you tweet?

