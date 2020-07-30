This tiny guide dog in training has caused a big stir online. Watch her clip to see why

Reddit and Instagram are both buzzing thanks to a cute little pupper named Jessica. The tiny pooch is a guide dog in training and video of her in a little yellow vest and a pink collar has won hearts all over social media.

Jessica’s video posted on Reddit has collected over a lakh upvotes since it was shared a day ago. “Guide Dog reporting for duty,” says the caption appropriately.

The video shows Jessica posing for the camera and then appearing adorably confused when the humans around her ooh and aww over her cuteness. Jessica’s puppy eyes and head tilts are guaranteed to melt one’s heart into a puddle.

Meanwhile, the Instagram account of Guide Dog Foundation NY also shared the video sharing the news about Jessica trending on Reddit.

Guide Dog Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides “guide dogs at no cost to those who are blind, or have low vision.” As part of their initiative, volunteers take puppies for the foundation home and care for them until they old enough undergo proper training programs.

Jessica currently lives with fur mommy Lauren Griffin and her pet Elle. “She’s got a fiery little personality and is practically an Elle look alike. I’m so excited to see what the next year and half holds for the three of us!” says an Instagram post on the @blabs_squared Instagram account.

This video of Jessica has collected the sweetest reactions on both Reddit and Instagram.

“Um hello 911 my heart just melted,” wrote a Reddit user about Jessica. “The pup is so cute I forgot what year we were in,” posted another. Well, if that isn’t a superpower of Jessica what is?

“She is so beautiful she deserves her new found fame!” shared an Instagram user. “I could watch this all day,” added another and we couldn’t agree more.

What do you think about Jessica?