This tread is a goldmine of some of the weirdest but most adorable doggos

It started with this one doggo and many others like it are now making people smile.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 19:21 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A tweet about this doggo has collected over 1.2 million likes. (Twitter/@ohmyitsbrittt)

A woman’s tweet about her dog being a weirdo has started the most amazing thread of other similar doggos. Now, this has become a gold mine of some derpy yet delightful pooches who will put a huge smile on your face with their weird antics.

It started as a simple tweet posted by a Twitter user about her dog who has a weird style of sitting. Unlike most dogs, this one sits on its hind legs like a human does.

“My dog is a weirdo bro,” says the tweet. But it seems the quote ‘Your vibe attracts your tribe’ may be true for this dog who’s now attracting several other pooches like it on this thread.

The tweet has collected a whopping 1.2 million likes - and counting. These photos prove why:



No one wants this dog to feel left out, so people have been sharing posts about their own pets and their questionable antics.

For example, this cat who likes to sit the same way and doesn’t care if you think it’s weird

This doggo is even more unique in his style

OK, who made this pupper feel bad about its posture?

Maybe it could take lessons from this one who clearly has no cares to spare

Maybe this one is a fan on peek-a-boo

This one should be praised for its flexibility

Look at this one all comfy

Aren’t these just the perfect posts and even more perfect puppers? We sure think so.

Also Read | Derpy doggo vs shadow monster: Who will win? Watch to find out

