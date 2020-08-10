This tweet about getting song suggestions from friends may feel extremely relatable

If you’re someone who gets song, TV show and film suggestions from friends that you end up ignoring or saving to see on a later date but never actually get to, then this tweet may feel extremely relatable to you. A Twitter user’s hilarious detailing of such instances has gone viral, collecting a ton of reactions from tweeple.

Twitter user Ron Iver shared a wonderful tweet elaborately professing his love for his friends and appreciating their choices. However, a little ‘Conditions Apply’ rule may also be playing a big role in this dynamic.

“Me: I love my friends. Their interests? Incredible. Their tastes? Impeccable. I would die for them. If there’s a single thing they asked of me I literally could not possibly hesitate,” he says in the tweet.

But this doesn’t quite work when a friend says this…

Posted on August 5, the tweet has collected over 80,000 likes and more than 10,000 retweets - and counting. People have expressed hilarious reactions to the share.

“Man it’s a good song and I think you’d like it,” an individual commented. To this, Iver replied as expected with, “Hey dude for sure. I’ll get around to it later.”

“Don’t forget the phase that comes many months later after you have forgotten the recommendation and stumbled upon the song on your own and excitedly share it with that same friend,” posted another. Relatable?

“I normally explain that I wanna wait for an opportunity to properly sit down and appreciate it with all my focus (because I do) and then that opportunity just keeps not happening,” added a third.

“I am the friend,” shared a Twitter user. “That is precisely me in a nutshell,” posted another.

What do you think about this whole dynamic?

