This tweet about how people like their dal chawal will make you super hungry

Dal chawal is comfort food for so many and this tweet shows exactly how people like to enjoy this special meal.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 22:37 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Twitter thread is a must-read for anyone who enjoys this meal.

At a time when Twitter is flooded with posts about fusion food dishes like red sauce pasta dosa, oreo ice-cream filled samosa and even watermelon-ketchup, this tweet about the good old dal chawal combination may just put a smile on your face. Dal chawal is comfort food for so many and this tweet shows exactly how people like to enjoy this special khaana.

In the tweet shared on August 16, a Twitter user with the handle @hellohaanjii, shared a tweet about their dal chawal preference. The tweet caught the attention of tweeple who shared comments making this thread a must-read for anyone who enjoys this meal.

“Daal chawal with achar on the side is comfort food,” says the simple tweet which has collected nearly 6,000 likes and over a 1,000.



The tweet is flooded with reactions - some sharing they agree with the statement and many others posting their own add-ons that complete the combo for them.



From the choice of the dal and the preparation of the chawal

To the choice of achaar

People shared their reactions.

Add-ons were mentioned too.

 “Most underrated food,” wrote a Twitter user. Do you agree?

How do you like your dal chawal?

